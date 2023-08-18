The Torch Youth Theatre, which is run by Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre, will be providing young people aged between seven and 18 with a range of experiences and opportunities.

The youth theatre programme shows young people that the opportunities are endless and provides them with skills to further their skills.

Every week during term time, the group meets and encourages young people to build their confidence through creative and engaging skill-building sessions.

The sessions are led by the theatre’s team and focus on acting and theatre as well as social skills, problem solving and teamwork and providing opportunities to have fun and make friends.

This coming year, the youth theatre will take part in two national programmes, with the seven to 11-year-olds working on two plays commissioned as part of Positive Stories for Difficult Times in association with Wonder Fools, Traverse and Youth Theatre Arts Scotland.

Those aged 15-18 will take part in the UK-wide National Theatre Connections programme.

Tim Howe, senior manager for youth and community at Torch Theatre, said: “Here at the Torch, we provide regular connection for young people with their peers, we encourage the development of young people’s imagination, we promote creative, physical and educational activity as well as offering the opportunity for young people to learn new skills.

“In addition to these we also support the development of methods for critical thinking, we provide space for young people to understand the world around us and finally, and most importantly, we enable young people to understand themselves.”

Anyone aged between seven and 18 is welcome to join the youth theatre – which is supported by the Milford Haven Port Authority and Ingles Trust – whatever their development or ability.

Tim said: “We are aware that every young person develops at their own rate and ability is not always linked to age.

"We aim to make reasonable adjustments to our delivery to ensure that each group provides the best fit for everyone, so our young people can make the most of their experiences.

“We seek to engage young people in creative safe spaces which allow them to express themselves; to work out what matters to them, what they are passionate about, and how to tell everyone about that.

"We believe that the young people we work with have the power to make their own stories, and change how we all see our world.”

The Torch Youth Theatre’s autumn term begins on the week commencing September 18.

Meetings are held each week, with school years 3 and 4 meeting on Tuesdays between 4pm and 5.30pm, school years 5 and 6 on Wednesdays between 4.30pm and 6pm, school years 7, 8 and 9 meeting on Tuesdays between 6.30pm and 8pm, and school years 10, 11, 12 and 13 meeting on Wednesdays between 7.30pm and 9.30pm.

If anyone is interested in joining the sessions, contact the theatre on 01646 694192 to book a taster session.