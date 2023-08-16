The group continues to support both GPs in primary care, and its colleagues in secondary care, by taking on the work they can do in its high street location. This includes providing any emergency appointments that they need.

Later this year, Specsavers Haverfordwest will be relocating to a larger premises which will allow them to further improve the care they offer and the environment in which they offer it.

Store director, Andy Britton, said: "This is our sixth year sponsoring the GP Practice of the Year Award, as we understand and appreciate the importance of their work, which is exactly why we continue to up skill our staff to help take some of the pressure off the NHS.

"For example, the majority of our optometrists have higher qualifications, including independent prescribing, which allows them to write prescriptions for eye-related problems, helping to reduce the number of GP referrals.

"In addition to this, one of our dispensing opticians is qualified to provide low vision aid services, which means she can provide help to those suffering from certain eye conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD) or cataracts."

Andy, who has a diploma in glaucoma, meaning he can help people with glaucoma, and those suspected of having it, manage their condition to keep them out of hospital.

Last year Andy was one of just 13 individuals or stores across the UK to receive an award for clinical excellence and outstanding customer care at Specsavers.

"We would like to wish all of the practices involved the best of luck at the ceremony."

To find out more about Specsavers Haverfordwest or to book an appointment, visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/haverfordwest.

The headline sponsor of the West Wales Health and Care Awards 2023 is Werndale Hospital. The awards and sponsors of the West Wales Health and Care Awards 2023 are: Outstanding Achievement Award: Werndale Hospital; Primary Care Person of the year: Direct Nursing Services; Community Based Individual of the Year: The Excellence in Quality Health and Social Care: Pembrokeshire College; Volunteer of the Year: Kindness/Care Hero Award: Primary Care Team of the Year: Mental Health Award: National Grid; Hospital Staff Member of the year: Care Home of the Year: Direct Nursing Services; GP Practice of the Year: Specsavers Haverfordwest; Community Based Team of the Year: Swansea Building Society; Health Charity of the Year: Pharmacy of the Year: Wellbeing Team of the Workforce and Year: Women's Health Team of the Year: The Housing with Care Award: Pembrokeshire County Council

The West Wales Health and Care Awards presentation evening is being held at The Pavilion, Haverfordwest, on Thursday, October 26, starting at 7pm.

Nominations remain open until August 27 and can be submitted online via our awards website newsquestevents.co.uk/western-telegraph-health-care-awards/