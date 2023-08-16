Gary Blount, 44, of Cwmfelin Boeth in Whitland, has been on trial at Swansea Crown Court this week facing two charges of sexual assault of a child between 2014 and October 2016.

He denied both charges, which related to the same complainant.

Following a three-day trial, the jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts for each charge.

Blount, who was on bail during the proceedings, has been remanded in to custody.

The court heard that Blount had “highly relevant” previous convictions, having been convicted in 2018 after pleading guilty to sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl and inciting her to engage in sexual activity.

These previous offences took place between September and October 2016.

Prosecutor Ian Wright said the latest allegations emerged in July last year, when the complainant reported the abuse to a counsellor at school.

Mr Wright said the girl told her mother about the allegations later that day.

“She was crying but also apologising saying she should have told her earlier,” Mr Wright said.

She told her mum that she felt “uncomfortable” with the sexual touching, but that Blount had told her it was “normal”.

The complainant was interviewed by the police on July 8, 2022, and told officers Blount would touch her chest, thighs and genitals.

The following day, Blount attended Haverfordwest Police Station. There, he was arrested and charged.

Judge Geraint Walters ordered that Blount will be sentenced on Monday, September 18, following the completion of a pre-sentence report.