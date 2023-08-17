Eliott Charles Ronowitz, 28, of Ash Park, Kilgetty, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on August 8.

He was caught on July 15 doing 90mph in an Audi on the A40 near Nantyci Showground, where the limit is 70mph.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £166 fine, £66 surcharge and £90 costs.

Rowanne Bacon, 21, of Efailwen, Clynderwen, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on August 11.

She was caught on January 13 doing 35mph in a Toyota on the A4076 Gorslas where the limit is 30mph.

She was given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £112 fine, £44 surcharge and £90 costs.

Matthew Dewstone, 47, of Boot and Shoe Close, Crundale, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on August 11.

He was caught on January 13 doing 81mph in a Seat Leon on the A48 near Pensarn, where the limit is 70mph.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £90 costs.

James George Hirst, 32, of High Street, Narberth, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on August 11.

He was caught on January 15 doing 81mph in a Ford Transit on the A40 adjacent to Nantyci Showground where the limit is 70mph.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £90 costs.