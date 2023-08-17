A CARMARTHENSHIRE man has been fined for possessing cannabis.

Paul Gurney, 31, of Market Street, Whitland, admitted possession of a class B drug at Llanelli Magistrates Court on August 2.

He admitted that on March 19, he was in possession of 1.7g of cannabis on Guildhall Square, Carmarthen.

He was ordered to pay £80 fine, £32 surcharge and £85 costs. The drugs were forfeited and destroyed.