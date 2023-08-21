From volunteers to GPs, and across the public and private sector for health and social care, our awards celebrate hard work, dedication, and excellence.

Nominations for this year’s awards, held in association with Werndale Hospital part of Circle Health Group, close on August 27.

There’ll be 18 awards up for grabs on the night - to send in your nominations visit the awards website at newsquestevents.co.uk/western-telegraph-health-care-awards

Let’s take a look at some of the award categories:

Primary Care Team of the Year

We want to hear about Primary Care Teams working together to deliver improved patient care. Primary care services include those providing care and support through GP surgeries, community pharmacy, dentists, and optometrists. They must demonstrate impact, very strong team working, strong communication, and the ability to work across organisational boundaries.

Care Home of the Year - sponsored by Direct Nursing Services Ltd.

We are looking for a Care Home that stands out for the level of care they provide. Have you or your family member received great care? Has a care home worker gone above and beyond the call of duty, or has the receptionist always greeted you with a smile and a friendly word? This award recognises the contribution of everyone working in a care home providing a good service to patients, where staff have gone the extra mile.

Hospital Staff Member of the Year

This award recognises people working in our hospitals – from the doctors, nurses, therapists and healthcare assistants to scientists, lab technicians and sonographers. As well as clinical staff, this award is also open to the vital support staff that ensure patient care and welfare is provided for, and that our hospitals run smoothly.

Community Based Team of the Year - sponsored by Swansea Building Society

We want to hear about a team working in the local community, that work together to deliver improved patient care. There are a range of community teams and professionals such as district nurses, community midwives, mental health and learning disability, and palliative care teams to name but a few.

Excellence in Quality Health & Social Care

We are looking for examples of excellence in health and social care. This award could be for an individual or a team who have demonstrated outstanding levels of commitment to patient care and put the patient at the heart of what they do.

Pharmacy of the Year

We are looking for a Pharmacy that stands out for the level of care they provide. Have you received great service? Has a member of staff gone above or beyond the call of duty, greeted you with a smile and a friendly word? This award recognises the contribution of everyone in a Pharmacy to provide a good service to patients.

Wellbeing of the Workforce Team

Celebrates a team that have made a measurable improvement in the wellbeing of the workforce. Entries are encouraged from the NHS and Private Sector.

Primary Care Person of the Year - sponsored by Direct Nursing Services Ltd.

This award recognises and celebrates all those working in primary care, who make a difference to people’s lives every day. Primary care practitioners are GPs, and the wider clinical and support teams working in GP surgeries, community pharmacists, dentists or optometrists.

The Mental Health Award - sponsored by National Grid

This award is open to a department or individual who specialises in the care and treatment of mental health or who has become a mental health champion in addition to their day job.

GP Practice of the Year Award - sponsored by Specsavers Haverfordwest

We are looking for a GP practice in West Wales that stands out for the level of care they provide. Have you received great service? Has a doctor or practice nurse gone above or beyond the call of duty, or has the receptionist always greeted you with a smile and a friendly word? This award recognises the contribution of everyone in the GP practice.

Volunteer of the Year

We are looking for a volunteer, they could be helping to take people to their appointments, reading to the sick, or helping during the pandemic. This person gives up their time and isn’t paid and doesn’t hold a paid job in the health and care sector.

Kindness/Care Hero Award

This award recognises that all our care workers make a difference to people’s lives every day and this award celebrates that. Do you know a care worker who has worked hard to enable someone to live an independent, safe and fulfilled life? Have they helped to change someone’s life for the better? It is these everyday stories about how our care workers make a difference (big or small) that the judges want to hear.

Health Charity of the Year - sponsored by Pembrokeshire College

We are looking to hear about a local charity or a national charity with a local base that raises funds for the health and care sector or to help in with a particular medical condition. The judges are keen to hear about the work they do and the impact it has had.

Women’s Health Team of the Year

This award identifies an innovative project in the field of women’s health, which has measurably improved care for patients.

The Housing with Care Award - sponsored by Pembrokeshire County Council

This award recognises an individual or team providing person centred services to vulnerable people living in any kind of supported housing scheme.

The West Wales Health and Care Awards presentation evening is being held at The Pavilion, Haverfordwest, on Thursday, October 26, starting at 7pm.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available, get in touch with Catherine Parsons on 07977 967777 or 01633 777126 or email Catherine.parsons@localiq.co.uk