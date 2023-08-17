Gemma Hall, 38, of Garfield Gardens, Coxhill, Narberth, was found guilty of travelling without a train ticket by Cardiff Magistrates Court on July 31.

She was caught on April 19 at Narberth entering a train to travel without having a valid ticket to allow her to travel.

She was ordered to pay £220 fine, £10 compensation, £88 surcharge and £100 costs.