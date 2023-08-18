TWO Pembrokeshire drivers were recently in court for running red lights.
A third driver, from St Clears, was recenty in court for driving without wearing a seatbelt.
Molly Elizabeth Pearce, 24, of Gower Villa Lane, Clunderwen, admitted running a red light at Cardiff Magistrates Court on August 4.
She admitted that on May 15, she drove a Volkswagen Polo on the A4067 Godre-r-Graig at the junction with Graig Newydd, when she failed to stop at a red light.
She was given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £40 fine, £16 surcharge and £90 costs.
Stephen Charles Elliott, 72 of Military Road, Pennar, Pembroke Dock, admitted running a red light at Cardiff Magistrates Court on August 10.
He admitted that on May 13, he drove a Citroen C5 on the A4061 Rotary International Way, Bridgend, when he failed to stop at a red light.
He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £100 fine, £40 surcharge and £90 costs.
Paul Malcolm Whisby, 44, of Clos Griffith Jones, St Clears, was found guilty of driving without wearing a seatbelt by Cardiff Magistrates Court on August 11.
He was caught on April 11 driving a DAF Truck on the M4 between junction 46 and 47 when he was not wearing a seatbelt.
He was ordered to pay £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £90 costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here