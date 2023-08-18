A third driver, from St Clears, was recenty in court for driving without wearing a seatbelt.

Molly Elizabeth Pearce, 24, of Gower Villa Lane, Clunderwen, admitted running a red light at Cardiff Magistrates Court on August 4.

She admitted that on May 15, she drove a Volkswagen Polo on the A4067 Godre-r-Graig at the junction with Graig Newydd, when she failed to stop at a red light.

She was given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £40 fine, £16 surcharge and £90 costs.

Stephen Charles Elliott, 72 of Military Road, Pennar, Pembroke Dock, admitted running a red light at Cardiff Magistrates Court on August 10.

He admitted that on May 13, he drove a Citroen C5 on the A4061 Rotary International Way, Bridgend, when he failed to stop at a red light.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £100 fine, £40 surcharge and £90 costs.

Paul Malcolm Whisby, 44, of Clos Griffith Jones, St Clears, was found guilty of driving without wearing a seatbelt by Cardiff Magistrates Court on August 11.

He was caught on April 11 driving a DAF Truck on the M4 between junction 46 and 47 when he was not wearing a seatbelt.

He was ordered to pay £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £90 costs.