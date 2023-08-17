Pembrokeshire County Council has announced that Waste Investigations Support and Enforcement (WISE) have been contracted to tackle environmental crime throughout the county.

WISE enforcement officers will patrol throughout the local authority area and can issue fines for a range of offences.

Littering will result in a £150 fine, reduced to £75 if paid within 10 calendar days. Dog walkers will also received the same fixed punishment if they are witnessed not to have cleaning up after their dog.

Other offences which could see fines issued include fly-tipping, graffiti and fly-posting, and breaches of byelaws relating to dogs on beaches.

A Pembrokeshire council spokesperson said that enforcement teams will not be set targets for the issuing of fines, and would not receive bonuses or commission based on the number of fines issued.

Councillor Rhys Sinnett, cabinet member with responsibility for residents’ services, said: “Between 2021 and 2022 the council received reports of 2,662 environmental crimes and we know those reported are just the tip of the iceberg.

“Like all members of council, my inbox is full of messages from concerned members of the public about issues such as dog fouling, fly-tipping and littering.

“We know that the vast majority of our residents and visitors behave responsibly and put their litter in bins and pick up after their pets and we thank them for that.

“Unfortunately there is a small minority that continue to flout the law. No matter how many signs, no matter how many bins, no matter how many education campaigns.

“There’s simply no excuse for continuing to drop litter, refusing to pick up after your dog, fly-tipping and the like.

“We hope that by taking enforcement action and issuing Fixed Penalty Notices we will have a positive impact on the environment and make those who would continue to flout the rules to think twice.”

Members of the public can help combat environmental crime by emailing Enviro-Crime@pembrokeshire.gov.uk to highlight areas of concern which can be considered for patrols.

John Dunne, managing director of WISE, said: “WISE deliver a wide range of environmental investigations and enforcement services on a national basis and have consequently contributed to a reduction in street litter and the associated cost of cleaning it up as a result of our efforts.

“Our aim is to reduce environmental crime for the long term and patrol the county in an ‘intelligence led’ manner using geo-fencing technology and focusing our controls on identified hotspots received from the complaints and feedback of the general public.

“We will operate a robust but always proportionate methodology to tackle environmental crime, using a wide range of technical support including body worn cameras and a handheld computer which will confirm the identity of an alleged offender before issuing a Fixed Penalty Notice.

“Our officers have been instructed to communicate openly with the community with the overall aim of inclusivity for the Pembrokeshire community to play their part in the task ahead.”