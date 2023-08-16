And that includes judges, exhibitors, commercial tradespeople and the countless visitors who descend upon the Withybush Showground year upon year.

“The county show has always been a really important shopwindow for so many people, be they visitors to the county, local people and the local farming community who are the beating heart of our rural local life here in Pembrokeshire,” commented Stephen Crabb, who is the MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire.

And his sentiments were echoed across the board.

While the footfall on the first day may have been a little depleted both in the visitor and exhibitor numbers, the quality and standards on display bore testament to the way in which the show continues to attract people from across the length and breadth of the UK.

And this included exhibits in both the cattle and horse rings.

“The quality of animals that I’ve judged today has been exemplary,” commented cattle judge Alwyn Rees, himself a highly respected Charolais breeder and exhibiter with a long-standing connection with the Royal Welsh.

“Yes, the numbers may be down this year and there are obviously a number of reasons for this, not least TB and its financial implications, as every single dairy or beef exhibit has to be tested prior to exhibiting.

“Showing an animal to this standard is a very labour intensive process, but the quality that has been displayed today at the Pembrokeshire County Show has been tremendous.”

This sentiment was echoed by palomino judge Andrew Phillips of Llandyssul who flew back to the UK just days before the county show, following a judging trip to Czechoslovakia.

“The quality is still here,” he said.

“Both the champion and reserve in my classes would have reached the top two or three at the Royal Welsh and this is what makes the show here in Haverfordwest so special.

“Everyone in South and West Wales looks forward to coming here, being the second largest show in Wales, and everyone wants to finish the season on a high. The Pembrokeshire County Show has always had that prestige and it continues to do so in 2023.”

Meanwhile chairman of Pembrokeshire County Council, Cllr Thomas Baden Tudor, paid tribute to the show committee and its huge team of organisers who ensure that the show continues to play such an important role in the county’s calendar.

“It’s wonderful to see so many people coming through the gates and helping to promote Pembrokeshire agricultural industry,” he said.

“This is the biggest agricultural show in west Wales so it’s extremely reassuring to see so many people continue supporting it which includes local Pembrokeshire people but also the many other visitors who travel here from outside the country.”

The Pembrokeshire County Show continues tomorrow (Thursday, August 17), with judging commending at 9am.