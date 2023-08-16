Pembrokeshire’s keen gardeners, cooks and craftspeople combined to create a blooming fine display in the County Show.
The show’s horticulture building was filled to bursting with splendid examples of their creativity and dedication - from royal celebration cakes to carved walking sticks, and giant vegetables to exquisite blooms.
“Entries are well up on last year, with many new exhibitors, which is good to see,” said the show’s horticultural committee vice-chairman, Richard Davies.
“We’ve had some first-class cakes as well, with entries again way up, and everyone has put in a really big effort.”
Aside of his committee duties, Richard, of Haverfordwest, had a superb show, winning the most points in the horticultural section for an astonishing 23rd consecutive year.
He took home the grand total of 38 first prizes for his stunning selection of vegetables, pot plants and cut flowers, including agapanthus, dahlias and gladioli.
Richard 58, who also finds time to play veterans’ tennis at Haverfordwest Tennis Club and works part time as a financial advisor, has three greenhouses and two polytunnmels in his garden at Winch Lane where he grows his magnificent blooms and crops.
One of the first people to congratulate him on his win was his own county councillor, Tom Tudor, who was at the show in his capacity as chaieman of Pembrokeshire County Council.
He said the show displayed ‘Pembrokeshire agriculture at its finest’.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here