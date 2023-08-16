The show’s horticulture building was filled to bursting with splendid examples of their creativity and dedication - from royal celebration cakes to carved walking sticks, and giant vegetables to exquisite blooms.

Fantastic fruit and veg beasts showed the imagination of the younger competitors. (Image: Western Telegraph)

“Entries are well up on last year, with many new exhibitors, which is good to see,” said the show’s horticultural committee vice-chairman, Richard Davies.

Thi magnificent basket of vegetables won a first prize for Michelle Thomas. (Image: Western Telegraph)

“We’ve had some first-class cakes as well, with entries again way up, and everyone has put in a really big effort.”

Aside of his committee duties, Richard, of Haverfordwest, had a superb show, winning the most points in the horticultural section for an astonishing 23rd consecutive year.

He took home the grand total of 38 first prizes for his stunning selection of vegetables, pot plants and cut flowers, including agapanthus, dahlias and gladioli.

What a pair of monster cabbages! (Image: Western Telegraph)

Richard 58, who also finds time to play veterans’ tennis at Haverfordwest Tennis Club and works part time as a financial advisor, has three greenhouses and two polytunnmels in his garden at Winch Lane where he grows his magnificent blooms and crops.

Meet Percy the Pembroke Peacock-o-Saurus Rex - a first prize-winning creation by Emily Bullock of Haverfordwest in the children's class for weird fruit snd veg creatures. (Image: Western Telegraph)

One of the first people to congratulate him on his win was his own county councillor, Tom Tudor, who was at the show in his capacity as chaieman of Pembrokeshire County Council.

Divine dahlias and crazy cacti. (Image: Western Telegraph)

He said the show displayed ‘Pembrokeshire agriculture at its finest’.

Richard Davies' Japanese Agave won the pot plant section and helped him to his 38 show wins. (Image: Western Telegraph)