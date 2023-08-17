Police officers were called to the road leading from Merrion to Castlemartin soon after 7am on July 29, where a recovery vehicle worker was attending to a Ford Transit vehicle that had hit a telegraph pole and was obstructing the road.

The driver was discovered by officers in a friend’s vehicle.

“He was asleep,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

“His vehicle had collided with a telegraph pole causing it to fall and there was extensive damage to the vehicle.”

The driver was identified as serving soldier Adam Hatton, 33.

A roadside breath test proved positive and Hatton was conveyed to the police custody suite where further intoximeter tests were carried out. These showed he had 54 mcg of alcohol in his system. The prescribed legal limit is 35.

“The defendant told officers that he had been drinking the previous evening until 1am but he was still over the limit the following day,” added Ms Vaughan.

Hatton, of Helston Drive, Emsworthy, pleaded guilty to the charge of driving whilst over the legal alcohol limit. He was legally represented in court by Mr Michael Kelleher.

“There is double jeopardy for him today as he faces punishment in the civilian court but military punishment as well,” he said.

“He will be reduced in rank by one level which will have a huge impact on him, and well reduce his salary by £8,000. He will also have no promotion in rank until the driving disqualification is over.”

Mr Kelleher went on to refute the Crown’s allegation that he had been asleep in his friend’s vehicle when he was discovered by the police officers.

“He was resting, as he was understandably shaken by the incident,” he said.

Mr Kelleher asked magistrates to consider a character reference prepared by his commanding officer who was present in court.

“My client has a clean military character and is extremely well thought of,” added Mr Kelleher.

After considering the facts, magistrates fined Hatton £500 and ordered him to pay an additional £200 vicim surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.