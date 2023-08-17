When Mrs Thomas died in March of this year at the age of 94, she left a donation to the RNLI in her will. She also requested that any money raised from auctioning her possessions should be donated to the St David’s Lifeboat Station.

“Mollie took a keen interest in our station after visiting it in the 1950s but sadly had been unable to visit our new station and see the Tamar class lifeboat,” commented John Williams, who is operations manager at Tenby RNLI Lifeboat.

The late Molly Thomas when she visited Tenby Lifeboat Station (Image: Tenby RNLI)

“On behalf of all the crew and members of St Davids lifeboat station, I’d like to extend our sincere thanks to Mollie and her family for this generous donation.

"The fact that St Davids lifeboat station touched Mollie’s life and made such a deep and lasting impression, enough that she wished to provide us with part of her legacy, is truly amazing. This will definitely enable us to continue delivering a lifesaving capability from our lifeboat station.”

The cheque for £1,500 was recently presented to the station by Mollie’s son Andrew and his family, including her lifeboat-loving great-grandsons, Henry and Teddy.