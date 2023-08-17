THE 2,900 members of the Western Telegraph Camera Club take stunning pictures in all weathers.

Every day, our members post great pictures taken all across Pembrokeshire, whether its of local landmarks such as Strumble Head lighthouse and Carew Castle, stunning views such as looking over Goodwick, of local wildlife like seagulls, or of sculptures such as the ones at Upton Castle Gardens.

Here are some of our recent favourites.

Western Telegraph: Stunning view over Goodwick.Stunning view over Goodwick. (Image: Val Colella (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Seagull in TenbySeagull in Tenby (Image: Megan Anderton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Strumble Head lighthouseStrumble Head lighthouse (Image: Andy Jack (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: ManorbierManorbier (Image: Louisa Wheeler (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Church RockChurch Rock (Image: Adam Jones (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Sculpture at Upton Castle Gardens.Sculpture at Upton Castle Gardens. (Image: Philip Haskett-Smith (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Carew Castle under gloomy skiesCarew Castle under gloomy skies (Image: Claire Hodges (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

