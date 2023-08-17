THE 2,900 members of the Western Telegraph Camera Club take stunning pictures in all weathers.
Every day, our members post great pictures taken all across Pembrokeshire, whether its of local landmarks such as Strumble Head lighthouse and Carew Castle, stunning views such as looking over Goodwick, of local wildlife like seagulls, or of sculptures such as the ones at Upton Castle Gardens.
Here are some of our recent favourites.
If you would like to join and have your pictures featured online and in print, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here