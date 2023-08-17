This year's cohort have showcased excellent performance, achieving impressive results across the range of subjects offered at our school.

Mrs Morris said they had demonstrated an "exceptional grasp of the curriculum" and their commitment to academic excellence.

"We are immensely proud of the remarkable achievements of our pupils in this year's A-Level and AS results," she said.

"Their hard work, resilience, and determination have truly paid off.

"These results are a reflection of their dedication and the outstanding support provided by our teaching and support staff."

Ysgol Bro Preseli (Image: Ysgol Bro Preseli)

"The success of our pupils in these examinations is a result of the collaborative efforts of our dedicated educators, supportive parents and guardians, and the nurturing environment here at Ysgol Bro Preseli.

"We are committed to providing a holistic education that not only focuses on academic excellence but also encourages personal growth, critical thinking, and a lifelong love for learning.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all pupils who have achieved remarkable A-Level and AS results this year.

"We are confident that they will go on to make a positive impact in their chosen fields and contribute meaningfully to society."

Nationally, Trop grades at A-level in Wales have fallen for a second year running, but results are still higher than before the pandemic.

Grades in 2020 and 2021 were awarded based on teacher assessments due to the pandemic.

Across Wales, the overall pass rate this year at A-level was 97.5% with 13.5% of grades the top A*.

Qualifications Wales said the results in Wales were broadly midway between 2019 and 2022 results.

"This year, we have taken the next step on our journey back to pre-pandemic assessment arrangements, with some support in place for learners as we transition back to the usual processes", Chief Executive of Qualifications Wales Philip Blaker said.

The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles said: “I want to wish a big congratulations to everyone receiving their results today.

"It’s a huge day for you, the culmination of years of hard work, and I hope today is a reward for all your efforts.

"I hope all staff and students are proud of their hard work, enjoy the rest of the summer and look forward to the exciting opportunities you have ahead of you.”