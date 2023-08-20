Cynthia Edwards wrote: "What a fascinating read your TRM was, and what a wonderful town we live in, with such an amazing history to it.

I knew a lot of historical facts about the area, but each time Milford's history comes up, I learn something new.

I knew Lucy Walters was a mistress of Charles 2nd, but amazed to see that she came from Rosemarket.

Lovely reading about the Hakin Bridge. Crossed it so many times when I was young, and can still remember the excitement when I could stand on tiptoes and could actually see over it.

Thanks for taking me down Memory Lane again."

And last week's Pembrokeshire Yacht Club piece prompted my old Pill chum John (Korky) Morgan to get in touch.

"Jeff. When the PYC was at Hakin Point, my parents rented a house behind the Kings Arms, and my mother's younger brother, John, stayed with them in the school holidays.

One day he disappeared, and did not return home until late, as he'd been asked to 'make weight' sailing… without telling my mother!

Also when the PYC decided to adopt the GP14, Michael Bruton, who attended the Grammar School with us, asked me to help him assemble a GP14 kit, which his father, who was the Docks Manager, had bought in one of the sheds at the docks. The suit of sails were twice the price of the kit!

City of Rome (Image: Jeff Dunn)

PYC held regattas at Hakin Point, I entered the swimming races and also dived for plates they dropped in the water off the Point. Every plate you brought up was a reward of 6d... good money in those days.

It's good to remember the old times of our youth."

And from New Zealand, Chris Knight wrote: "I spent many years sailing and socialising at PYC. My father, Gordon Knight, was Steward from 1969 through 1972, and I was a youth and full member from 1969 until I left for New Zealand in 1990. I learned my sailing there from people like Peter Scoble, Col. Dan Bruton, Gordon Thompson, and more.

I returned there in 2001 for my dad's funeral and was warmly welcomed... and again in 2010 with John Davies, Commodore at that time, Great club and fantastic memories sailing in the haven and the off-shore races, especially to Dunmore East.

Thanks for writing this article, Jeff."

Vincent Feneck recalled: "They were good old days. I remember sailing and power boating down there.

Plus people like Gordon Thompson, Peter Scoble and Morris Laycock."

Barry Thynne rang to say how much he'd enjoyed the PYC tribute, and that it brought back so many wonderful memories of his days in the 18 footers.

My thanks to all who got in touch.

US Navy in Hubberston (Image: Jeff Dunn)

Today's TRM looks at a variety of American visitors who came to Milford.

Let's start by going back to the year 1889, which was the year the grand ship City of Rome arrived in the port from America, transporting the world renowned "Barnum and Bailey's Greatest Show on Earth."

In those days there was no landing pier, so she was met by the Great Western Railway Tender, Gail, who took off passengers and Barnum's show, and herded them into the "Special" train awaiting them for transit to London.

Interestingly, the City of Rome was designed by a Mr John, formerly of Neyland, who also designed the Maine, an American warship.

Here's a pic of the City of Rome.

Now let's jump forward to the 1940's.

With the war on, Pembrokeshire was heaving with U.S. servicemen, and Milford, having been one of eight locations chosen by the Americans to be main training ports for their pre-invasion exercises, was no exception.

They utilised 600' of quay space, a few of the engineering sheds on the docks, and took over Ward's Pier in Castle Pill.

Some of the US Naval personnel were billeted at Fort Hubberston (see pic) and a US Naval Hospital at Hakin was opened (see pic).

One of the American "A listers" who visited their troops was none other than General Dwight D. Eisenhower himself, who'd arrived to inspect the troops of the 110th Infantry Regiment. Not all the locals welcomed the Yankee invasion with open arms... but all the kids who sauntered around munching "freebie" chewing gum did!

And that brings me to a question I've been asked by Milford's Pam Allen, who rang me to see if I could help put her mind at rest, regarding a memory she's had all her life. Pam recalls that during the war, when she was a little girl, there was a large marquee erected in Eastleigh Drive which, in those days, was still just a field. She distinctly remembers being picked up, and carried by a tall American gentleman, who had blonde curly hair, and believes that it may well have been the evangelist, Billy Graham, who was visiting the county and preaching. If anyone can help with Pam's query, please get in touch.

That's me done for now, but, as usual, I leave you with someone else's thought.

This week's comes from Mick Jagger: "People want you to be like you were in 1969. They want you to be… because otherwise their youth goes with you."

Take care, please stay safe.