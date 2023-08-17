Robert Parker was jailed for 14 months in July after pleading guilty to possessing the knife and a “very small amount” of cannabis, as well as battery against his partner in Haverfordwest on February 10.

Prosecutor Georgia Donohue previously told the court Parker was arguing with the woman on Picton Place, “getting in her face and shouting at her”. He then “jabbed” her in the stomach.

The pair walked towards Castle Square, where Parker began “pushing and shoving” the woman outside Subway. The police arrived having been called by a concerned onlooker, and Parker was arrested.

When he was released on bail, Parker attended Withybush Hospital on February 17 seeking urgent mental health support.

A police officer who was at the A&E department on an unrelated matter was called in to accompany Parker, and after saying he “wanted to be honest”, he produced a silver butterfly knife from his sock.

Richard Griffiths, defending, had said Parker was homeless at the time and had the knife “for practical purposes”, not for a “more sinister reason”.

Parker also admitted to having a “very small amount” – 0.3 grams – of cannabis on him, and was arrested.

Parker – whose given address to the court was Charles Avenue in Neyland – has 67 previous convictions for 151 offences.

The defendant appeared back in court via a video link on Thursday, August 17.

Ms Donohue said a bail offence – relating to Parker failing to surrender to the police or court on June 7 – had not been dealt with at the previous sentencing hearing, as the judge had been told it had been dealt with in the Magistrates’ Court.

Parker had already pleaded guilty to the offence, and Judge Paul Thomas sentenced him to 14 days in prison, running concurrently to the sentence he is already serving.