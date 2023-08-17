“It’s wonderful to see the pure enjoyment on the faces of the children as they enjoy the show,” he said. “The event really makes everyone appreciate the importance of the agriculture industry to the area.”

Mr Jones was speaking in the show’s Food Hall, sponsored by his own company, Castell Howell, which also was the sponsor of the cookery demonstrations in the hall, with chefs using produce from stallholders.

Castell Howell’s development chef, Stewart Williams, said: “The quality of the produce here is brilliant. There’s a great atmosphere around the Food Hall and at least 50 people have watched each of the demos.”

Haverfordwest Farmers’ Market chairman Carla Thomas is pictured (second right) with producers Julie Davies, Nick Houltham, Tricia Rogers, Wendy Houltham and Tirion Thomas. (Image: Western Telegraph)

The welcome return of the Food Hall to the show has given a first-time opportunity to Haverfordwest Farmers’ Market to showcase wares from 12 of its producers at the event.

The market, which takes place in Castle Square, Haverfordwest every Friday, has just been voted in the top ten of best farmers’ markets in the UK.

Its County Show stand features a tempting array of locally-produced meat, vegetables, bread, cheese, cakes, pickles, eggs, honey, beer and spirits and condiments.

Haverfordwest Farmers’ Market chairman, Carla Thomas, said: “It’s so good to be able to give some of the small producers who attend the market the chance to feature at the County Show, and it’s all going really well.”

County Show Food Hall customers have been ‘going bonkers’ for the sweet treats on offer from the Pembrokeshire Cheesecake Company, said owner Claire Garland. Served up in pots and jars, the Lemon meringue, Lotus biscoff and raspberry and white chocolate cheesecakes are the favourite flavours of show-goers. (Image: Western Telegraph)

The first day of the show was a proud one for Owen Rosser of Pembrokeshire Chili Farm, with his stand winning the Best Pembrokeshire Producer award.

With flavours ranging from 'mild to wild', The Pembrokeshire Chili Farm's products include sauces, jams. meat rubs, cheese and ketchups.

Owen Rosser of Pembrokeshire Chili Farm, who stand won the show's Best Pembrokeshire Producer award. (Image: Western Telegraph)

Owen began his enterprise six years ago as a 'hobby turned business'.

Now he's Wales' largest grower of chilis, cultivating the fiery plants in a 9,500 square foot polytunnel in Pembroke and creating the products in two units on the Honeyborough Estate.

"We're just passionate about what we do and the business has gone from strength to strength," he said.

Making their first appearance this year in the prestigious Great Taste awards were Pembrokeshire Gold.

Great Taste award delight for Kim Thomas of Pembrokeshire Gold. (Image: Western Telegraph)

Kim and Harry Thomas started producing cold-pressed rapeseed oil on their Manorbier arable farm to add extra value to the business.

Two years on, and Pembrokeshire Gold’s garlic-infused oil has just picked up two Great Taste stars, while the original oil was given one star.

“I’ve got the Great Taste stickers on the bottles just in time for the County Show,” said Kim. “We’re very pleased to be awarded the stars, it’s certainly an endorsement that people look out for when they’re buying.”

Cakes and bakes from Lily and Pips gluten-free bakery were eagerly devoured by show-goers, with a gluten-free Battenberg as top favourite. “The show’s been excellent, with lots of customers old and new,” said owner Alison Stribling. (Image: Western Telegraph)