A PEMBROKE Dock man will face trial later this month over attempted grooming allegations and having two knives in a car park.

Sean Golder is charged with attempting to meet a child following grooming, arranging the commission of a child sexual offence, and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

These charges relate to an alleged incident in Carmarthen on March 10.

  • For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Golder also faces two offences of having a knife in a public place. These related to having a folding pocket knife with a locking blade and a hunting knife at Morrisons car park in Carmarthen on March 10.

He denies all charges.

Golder, 54, of The Pound in Pembroke Dock, will stand trial on August 29.