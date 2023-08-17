A PEMBROKE Dock man will face trial later this month over attempted grooming allegations and having two knives in a car park.
Sean Golder is charged with attempting to meet a child following grooming, arranging the commission of a child sexual offence, and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.
These charges relate to an alleged incident in Carmarthen on March 10.
Golder also faces two offences of having a knife in a public place. These related to having a folding pocket knife with a locking blade and a hunting knife at Morrisons car park in Carmarthen on March 10.
He denies all charges.
Golder, 54, of The Pound in Pembroke Dock, will stand trial on August 29.
