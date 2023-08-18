The items were stolen from a room at the hotel sometime on Saturday, July 22.

Dyfed-Powys Police are now concerned that the items may be offered for sale by the person responsible for their theft.

The stolen items comprise four 24/22ct gold bangles, a 22ct Hindu gold tattoo necklace and a 22ct gold wedding ring which is etched inside with the name Sudan and the date 16/03/2014.

The stolen bangles (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

The stolen wedding ring (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

“The items are of both high sentimental and high monetary value,” commented a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson.

"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation, or anyone who has been offered the opportunity to purchase these items, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police."

The police can be contacted online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference: 23000670311.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.