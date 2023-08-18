The male swimmer dived off shortly before 8pm from the rocks to the rear of Tenby pier.

“The coastguard received a call reporting that a person had been injured whilst jumping off the rocks at the back of the pier and our inshore lifeboat was launched shortly after 8pm,” commented a spokesperson for the Tenby Lifeboat crew.

“When we reached the scene, two our of crew members went onto the rocks to assess the casualty.

"They gave him pain relief and were then joined by a Welsh Ambulance Service first responder as well as a member of HM Coastguard at Tenby.”

After further assessment, the team decided to move the casualty from the rock.

“We took him onto the lifeboat and then dropped ashore at Tenby harbour where we left him in the care of the Welsh Ambulance and Coastguard,” added the Tenby crew member.

“This was another great example of multi-agency teamwork."

Earlier in the week the Tenby crew gained three new helms, after Gary Waring, Ieuan James and Chris Rigby all passed their intensive period of training.

On his first shout as a helm, Gary even managed to team up with his son Eddie, who is an RNLI beach lifeguard, when they rescued two kayakers off Tenby’s South Beach.

Gary and his son Eddie, who is n RNLI beaach lifeguard (Image: Tenby RNLI Lifeboat)