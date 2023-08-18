But what made their success even more celebratory was that their aunt, Elizabeth Canton, won a second in the Horse of the year Show Qualifier Open Ridden Connemara with a horse she has owned for just one month - Rifty Lands Dancing.

“It’s been a fantastic morning for all three of us,” a delighted Elizabeth told the Western Telegraph on the first day of Pembrokeshire County Show.

“This is the first show I’ve entered with Riftyland Dancing and she has been an absolute dream.”

Meanwhile Olivia Canton-Jones, 13, won reserve champion in the novice show pony with Copybush Storyteller while her sister Poppy, who represents Wales on the International BSPS Team, qualified for two classes in the Horse of the Year Show.

“It’s been a great day for all of us as a family, as Pembrokeshire County Show is an event that means a great deal to us,” said the sister’s mother, Kate Canton, who lives at Nolton Haven.

“I’ve been showing here since I was around three years old, so to see my daughters riding so well against so many strong entries is fantastic.”

This year’s horse section attracted over a thousand entries over the two days.

“The standard has been extremely strong,” commented Andrew Phillips of Llandysul, who was one of the judges in the horse ring.

“There were many horses in my classes that could easily have made it to the top positions at the Royal Welsh as well as numerous riders who have qualified for the Horse of the Year Show."