Winning the Supreme Champion was young Josh Sparks from Miskin who also won the Native Breed champion.

Show livestock announcer Geraint James said that the entries for the sheep section had reached pre-Covid levels after a bit of a dip last year.

This was caused by uncertainty about whether agricultural shows would go ahead at the start of the year and meant that some breeders did not have animals ready to show when restrictions were relaxed.

Mr James said that this year the numbers were back to normal with good levels of entries.

Judge Derfel Harries, who had returned to cast his expert eye over the sheep after around a decade of absence from Pembrokeshire County Show said that the standard of entries had been ‘tremendous’.

“It has been a really good quality of entries and the standard has been tremendous in the championship,” he said.

“It was a very difficult choice [choosing the Supreme Champion] but the best sheep won in my opinion. It was a tremendous show of sheep.”

Click on the gallery above for more pictures