A-level student Madeleine Draycott (A*A*A) will be taking up her place at the University of Cambridge to read Psychology while Timali Jayathilaka (A*A*A), is heading to Cardiff University to read Medicine.

A-level successes also include: Joseph Jenkins (A*A*A*A*), University of Bath to read Maths and Computer Science; Ella McKernan (A*A*A*), University of Bristol to read Chemistry; Jay Coombe (AAA), University of Bristol to read Biochemistry; Jasmine Morris (AAB), University of Nottingham to read Neuroscience and Psychology; and Leon Delaney (A*AA), Swansea University to read Mechanical Engineering.

Joseph Jenkins (Image: Pembrokeshire College)

Further A-level student university destinations include: Leicester, Durham, Exeter, King’s College London, and Liverpool.

Proving that the Diploma route is a credible alternative to A-levels, BTEC Applied Science learner Anya Thomas achieved Distinction* grades and is heading to the University of Central Lancashire to read Veterinary Medicine while Amy Wilson, who also achieved Distinction* grades, is heading to Cardiff University to read Architecture.

Anya Thomas (Image: Pembrokeshire College)

Other vocational success stories include Evie Berridge who is heading to Stella Mann College of Performing Arts to study Performing and Professional Dance and Ciaran Craig who is heading to the University of Gloucestershire to study Paramedic Science with fellow Diploma students taking up places across the UK to study a range of subjects including Nursing, Criminology, Animation and VFX, Veterinary Medicine, Cyber Security and Forensic Science.

After receiving this year’s results, College Principal Dr Barry Walters commented: “We are incredibly proud of both our A-level and our vocational learners who have worked extremely hard to secure their places at university.

Timali Jayathilaka (Image: Pembrokeshire College)

“The exam period saw levels of extreme anxiety but the perseverance and commitment of our learners, supported by an exceptional team of teaching and support staff, has paid off with more than 200 learners now progressing to universities across the UK, to study a vast array of programmes.

“Our results are on par with the national averages and are higher than the national comparator for A* grades. An incredible achievement for our learners and one which we hope will set the course for their university studies.

“We wish them all the best of luck and hope that they will keep in touch as they progress through their studies and into their future careers.”

Jay Coombe (Image: Pembrokeshire College)

