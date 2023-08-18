Haverfordwest High VC School’s sixth form students picked up their A-level results on Thursday, August 17, with some pupils getting incredible results, including Jakob Matera-Byford and Millie Tamilia who both achieved four A*s.

Parents congratulated their children after receiving fantastic A-level results (Image: Haverfordwest High VC School)

Also achieving great grades were Olivia Tamilia with two A*, an A and a D* (distinction star, which is the equivalent to an A* at A-level and is the grading for vocational qualifications), Alicia Cazarin, Bethan Walters and Harriet Pritchard all received three A grades each, and Erin Davies achieved four A grades. James Sinclair and Daniel Tato both achieved three A* grades each.

The results mean that a number of students will be going on to some of the UK’s top universities, including Cardiff University, King’s College London, University of Surrey, Bristol University and Imperial College London to study a range of subjects including pharmacy, adult nursing, diagnostic radiography and imaging, politics, criminology with forensic investigation, politics and French, history and politics and medical biosciences.

Some students were shocked at their results. (Image: Haverfordwest High VC School)

Headteacher Jane Harries and the school’s governing body both congratulated their students on their results. Mrs Harries said: “Staff at HHVCS are incredibly pleased with how the students conducted themselves sitting examinations in our new school building, and we are proud of the hard work that they have put in over the last two years to achieve the grades awarded.

“We would particularly like to thank all the staff at HHVCS, their parents and the wider community for their hard work and commitment in teaching and supporting the students throughout their studies.”

And there was pure joy (Image: Haverfordwest High VC School)

After highlighting the results and university destinations mentioned above, she continued: “Some of our students have the results that will equip them with pursuing other avenues including gap years, apprenticeships and the world of work.”

Ms Harries also noted some of the AS results for the year 12 students, with Libby Banner receiving five A grades, Jamie Bromley achieving a D* and three A grades, Nivetha Athithan, Debora Calcone and Bethan Preddy all achieving four A grades.