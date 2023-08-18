The 31-year-old woman and the 37-year-old man – who we are not naming to protect the identity of the children involved – appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court this week.

They both faced four charges of assaulting, ill-treating, neglecting or abandoning a child to cause unnecessary suffering or injury.

The charges were dated February 13, and involve four children.

They both pleaded guilty to all charges at a hearing on July 26.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

The woman was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years – running concurrently for each offence.

The court heard that a prison sentence was necessary due to the nature and seriousness of the offences and that they were committed while the woman was subject to a suspended sentence order. However, the sentence was suspended as the court felt there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation and due to the personal mitigation put forward.

She must also complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 30 days rehabilitation activity requirement, and was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge.

The man was made the subject of a two-year community order, as part of which he must complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 30 days rehabilitation activity requirement.

He must pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.