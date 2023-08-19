Winner of the In Hand Supreme Champion was Rookery Rapture, owned by nine year old Austin Davies and shown by his parents Heidi and Justin Davies from the Forest of Dean.

Heidi and Justin had come to the show a day before their wedding anniversary, they got married a year ago.

"This is a wonderful way to celebrate," they said.

The win at Pembrokeshire County Show means that Rookery Rapture automatically gets a place at this year's Horse of the Year show in October.

Reserve champion was Glebe Dale Deja Vu, handled by Bryn Jones and owned by Jill Williams and Kitty Bodley.

Click on the gallery above to see more pictures