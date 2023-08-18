The results mean that some of the students at Ysgol Greenhill are heading off to prestigious universities.

Peter Djemal received four A* grades in maths, further maths, chemistry and physics and will be heading to University College Oxford on a physics course.

Students were happy with their results (Image: Ysgol Greenhill)

Amelia Faletau, who is head prefect at the school, gained three A* grades in history, English literature and media studies and will be studying English in Liverpool.

Hudson Diment achieved A*s in chemistry, physics, maths and biology and will be studying chemical engineering at Bath whilst Ellie Campbell received A*s in biology and skills challenge, and A in chemistry and a B in biology. She will be studying pharmacy at University of Nottingham.

Students celebrated their results (Image: Ysgol Greenhill)

Headteacher David Haynes said: “On behalf of the leadership team of Ysgol Greenhill, I would like to congratulate all pupils who are receiving their A/AS/L3 results today.

Pupils will be going off to various opportunities (Image: Ysgol Greenhill)

“I am very proud of their commitment, work ethic and of the remarkable results which they have achieved.

“We must not forget that this cohort of young adults faced extraordinary disruptions to their learning during the covid pandemic.

“I would like to pay tribute to the resilience and fortitude which our pupils have shown and I would also like to congratulate the outstanding teaching staff who have worked tirelessly to support every learner to achieve their best.

“I am delighted that the significant majority of pupils have secured places at universities of their choice, work-based placements and employment.

“The governing body and staff at the school wish them all every success for the future.”