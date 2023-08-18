The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning which will come into effect today in Pembrokeshire as winds of up to 70mph associated with Storm Betty look set to batter the area.

The weather warning will be in place for 18 hours starting at 6pm today (August 18) and will be in force until midday tomorrow.

The warning will be in place for all areas of Pembrokeshire including Haverfordwest, Tenby and St Davids.

According to the Met Office Storm Betty and the strong winds could endanger lives.

Met Eireann have named #StormBetty

This is the second named storm of this August and is likely to bring very strong winds 🌬️, and some heavy and thundery downpours 🌨️⛈️ to parts of the UK pic.twitter.com/fftgsPw74p — Met Office (@metoffice) August 18, 2023

What to expect from the yellow weather warning in Pembrokeshire for Storm Betty

The Met Office said the yellow weather warning for Pembrokeshire is due to "very strong and gusty winds, associated with Storm Betty".

Storm Betty is expected to cause:

Damage to buildings

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected - with longer journey times and cancellations possible

Roads and bridges may be closed

Power cuts may occur, while there is also the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

See the areas in Pembrokeshire set to be affected by Storm Betty from today. (Image: Met Office)

A Met Office spokesperson added: "Storm Betty is expected to bring a swathe of very strong and gusty winds to the Isles of Scilly early Friday evening, quickly transferring north across many western parts of the UK overnight and into Saturday morning.

"Strongest winds will be along south to southwest facing coasts where gusts of 60-70 mph are possible, whilst gusts of 45-55 mph are possible elsewhere.

"Given the time of year, with trees in full leaf, as well as likely temporary structures such as tents and marquees, some disruption is likely.

"Impacts on high-sided vehicles and caravans are also likely."

Everywhere in Wales set to be affected by Storm Betty

Areas of Wales set to be impacted by the weather warning caused by Storm Betty are:

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Conwy

Gwynedd

Isle of Anglesey

Pembrokeshire

For more information or tips on how to stay safe during a storm or heavy winds, visit the Met Office website.