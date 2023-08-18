PEMBROKE students celebrated some fantastic A-level results.

Students at Ysgol Harri Tudur in Pembroke received great results in their A-levels and will be heading off to some top universities.

Western Telegraph: It was time to celebrateIt was time to celebrate (Image: Ysgol Harri Tudur)

Chloe Morris received four A* grades and will be studying biochemistry at the University of Bath and Millie Harris will be off to study mathematics at the University of St Andrews after getting two A* grades an A and a C.

Lena Hughes will study financial mathematics at Cardiff University after receiving two A*s and an A and Esme Tayor’s A*, two As and a B sees her head to Bangor University to study wildlife conservation.

Western Telegraph: There was joy for pupils receiving their resultsThere was joy for pupils receiving their results (Image: Ysgol Harri Tudur)

Headteacher Fiona Kite said: “There were some outstanding results received by our learners, enabling our Year 12’s to continue with their studies and Year 13 to take up some fantastic university offers.”

Western Telegraph: Students were delighted with their resultsStudents were delighted with their results (Image: Ysgol Harri Tudur)

Pictured in the images: Year 13 Chloe Morris, Millie Harris, Erin Boswell, Liv Richards, Lena Hughes, Molly Edwards, Kim Skeels, Nadja Vonhoff, Esme Taylor, Carys Pratt, Mollie Wood, Charlotte Evans and Jenna Yea.