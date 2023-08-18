Students at Ysgol Harri Tudur in Pembroke received great results in their A-levels and will be heading off to some top universities.

It was time to celebrate (Image: Ysgol Harri Tudur)

Chloe Morris received four A* grades and will be studying biochemistry at the University of Bath and Millie Harris will be off to study mathematics at the University of St Andrews after getting two A* grades an A and a C.

Lena Hughes will study financial mathematics at Cardiff University after receiving two A*s and an A and Esme Tayor’s A*, two As and a B sees her head to Bangor University to study wildlife conservation.

There was joy for pupils receiving their results (Image: Ysgol Harri Tudur)

Headteacher Fiona Kite said: “There were some outstanding results received by our learners, enabling our Year 12’s to continue with their studies and Year 13 to take up some fantastic university offers.”

Students were delighted with their results (Image: Ysgol Harri Tudur)

Pictured in the images: Year 13 Chloe Morris, Millie Harris, Erin Boswell, Liv Richards, Lena Hughes, Molly Edwards, Kim Skeels, Nadja Vonhoff, Esme Taylor, Carys Pratt, Mollie Wood, Charlotte Evans and Jenna Yea.