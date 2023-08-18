“When you consider the work that this team continues to do year on year, their success is truly exceptional," said Brian Harries, who served as County Show president in 2018.

“There are only three part-time people who are paid for putting the event together and throughout the 12 months leading up to the show, they work tirelessly.

“And when you consider the hundreds of volunteers who give up their time to help out in so many different ways, their achievements are truly incredible.”

Pembrokeshire County Show has made strident efforts to regain footage following the Covid pandemic.

“The first year that the show was allowed to go ahead, which was in 2021, only 4,000 people were allowed onto the showground. And that wasn’t just the visitors, but it included the exhibitors, the judges and the organisers.

“But despite this massive dip, we’ve worked hard to keep the show alive and there’s no doubt that 2023 has shown just how healthy the show continues to be.”

This was clearly evident in this year's tradestand turn out.

“This is the first time in many years that there hasn't been one single pitch without someone ocuupying it throughout the entire event," he said.

“There are invariably traders who choose not to turn up for various reasons, despite having booked their pitch, but this year every single space has remained occupied throughout the event."

Another sign of the show’s positive future lies with the number of young people who are stepping forward to become involved in its running.

“They’re coming onboard with fresh ideas, lots of energy and what they’re already putting into the show is considerable,” he said.

“There is no doubt that the Pembrokeshire County Show is once again in an extremely strong position and its future is looking as secure as ever.”