Pupils at Ysgol Dyffryn Taf have been celebrating their successes after picking up their A-levels on Thursday, August 17.

Isaac Miller (Image: Ysgol Dyffryn Taf)

Isaac Miller received A* grades in mathematics, further mathematics and in the WBQ, alongside A grades in physics and computer science. Isaac will be going on to Lancaster University to study mathematics.

Elinor Gomer achieved A* in biology and English literature and A in WBQ, history and mathematics. She will be studying English literature at Aberystwyth University.

Wil Carpenter (Image: Ysgol Dyffryn Taf)

Isaac Walker achieved A* in WBQ and product design and B grades in history, art and photography whilst Troy Jenkins will be starting work in the engineering field after achieving A* in WBQ and As in chemistry, computer science and mathematics.

Head girl LC Done earned A grades in WBQ and religious studies, and B grades in English literature and history. She plans to spend time in Vietnam before going on to study law. Head boy Iestyn Comey is going to study biological sciences at Cardiff University after earning A grades in WBQ and sport and Bs in geography and biology.

Cerys Bevan and Alysha-Leigh Clarkson (Image: Ysgol Dyffryn Taf)

Poppy Jenkins earned a D* grade (distinction star, the highest grade in vocational qualifications such as BTECs) in BTEC hospitality and two passes in BTEC sport and a C grade in the WBQ. She will be combining travelling with working locally.

Ebony Rosemeyer and Mya Elliott (Image: Ysgol Dyffryn Taf)

The school’s headteacher Julian Kennedy said: “The staff and governors at Dyffryn Taf would like to celebrate the success of all the students who received their post-16 results today, at A-level, AS level and in BTEC and the WBQ.

“We will not be releasing an overview of performance – like all providers, every grade for every student matters to us.”