As a result, in 2020 the couple moved into a larger council-owned tenant farm at West Ford, Wolfscastle, where their entrepreneurship has catapulted them into gaining recognition as one of Wales’s finest food producers.

“There’s no doubt that what we’ve achieved in a relatively short space of time is the result of us being able to operate our farm as tenants,” explained Steve during a break from his busy stand at the Pembrokeshire County Show Foodhall.

“If we weren’t tenants, how on earth could we have got onto the farming ladder?

"Across the border in England there are many large estates that can own up to 16 farms which are all rented out to tenants. But here in Wales we don’t have any. This is why what Pembrokeshire County Council is able to offer us is so very important.”

The local authority owns a total of 43 tenant farms which cover 4,500 acres of land across the county. Some are small holdings of around 35 acres, while others, such as West Ford Farm, extend to well over a hundred acres.

Since taking up their tenancy, Steve and Kara have been able to expand their Pembrokeshire Lamb enterprise, having gained several accolades including the Great Taste Award. Last year they celebrated one of the UK’s most prestigious food awards after winning the Great British Food Awards lamb category, beating finalists from across the UK.

Following their appearance at the BBC Good Food Show when they realised that a tikka sauce they’d created for one of their lamb dishes was an instant hit, they set up the Welsh Saucery, which they again operates from their tenant farm.

“The price of agricultural land has grown exponentially with the result that if we hadn’t had the opportunity to take on one of Pembrokeshire’s tenant farms, our farming and business enterprises would never have evolved,” said Steve.

“It’s given us one of the best opportunities we could have hoped for.”