The long-established countryside event is not only a great family day out, but a massive fundraiser for local charities and good causes.

Over the years, the show has donated nearly £200,000, alongside achieving its mission to keep old farming traditions alive and to share the magic and nostalgia of vintage machinery and vehicles with all the generations.

Last year’s show was the first since the pandemic and was a huge success, with the largest-ever footfall in the event’s 36-year history.

A bird's eye view of the show site at Folly Cross Fields, Camrose. (Image: Camrose Vintage Working Day)

And hopes are high that the 2023 Vintage Day, taking place on the Folly Cross Fields, Camrose on Saturday August 26, will prove equally popular.

Show chairman, Andrew James, said that he and his committee ‘cannot wait’ to host the event.

Proud exhibitors at the event are more than happy to answer questions from visitors. (Image: Western Telegraph)

The show site at Camrose will feature the main show field and a further two fields of demonstrations throughout the day, including ploughing by both tractors and horses, threshing and old-type hay loading.

Steam engines large and small will be attending the show, with one of them challenging children to a fun tug-of-war.

Vintage vehicles including cars, motorbike, lorries, ex-Army vehicles, Land Rovers and agricultural machinery will be on display – with their proud owners always ready to chat with the public – and will also take place in the show’s vintage parade.

Ploughing demonstrations are always popular. (Image: Western Telegraph)

Classic cars, a falconry demonstration, more than 30 trade stands, a crafts tent, a spotlight on Massey and Ferguson tractors, a history exhibition and a novelty dog show will also keep visitors entertained.

Another attraction is The Pembrokeshire Food Story which will be visiting the show and will offer a safe zone where parents and children can join in activities showing the fun in food production.

Everyone will enjoy the tractor display. (Image: Camrose Vintage Working Day)

Refreshments will also be available throughout the day.

Mr James added: “As years have gone on, we have had lots of generous sponsorship to help with ongoing costs to hold the show. This year the main sponsor is Prichard Holdings Ltd.

“Importantly, the show cannot happen without the many volunteers that help and support in organising, setting up and on the actual day and of course, the public.

Visitors always enjoy watching hay-baling. (Image: Camrose Vintage Working Day)

He added: “Let’s make this show successful - please come along for a great day to keep the wheels turning and help charities and others in the future."

The show will run from 11am to 6pm and admission is £7 for adults and £4 for children and pensioners.

For more information, see Camrose Vintage Working Day on Facebook.