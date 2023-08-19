Just looking at a picture can stir memories and stories, whether good or bad, and send anyone on a trip down memory lane.

Today, we’re taking you on a trip down memory lane as we look at some old photos taken in Pembroke Dock.

The dates of the photos range from the early 1900s right through to 2014 and cover the visit of Coronation Street star Pat Phoenix, who is best known for playing Elsie Tanner, various Armed Forces personnel, a plaque unveiling, VE Day celebrations and discovering a Mitsubishi Colt under the water off Hobbs Point.

How many of the faces and places do you recognise?

A group of people in Pembroke Dock in the 1920s.

Mark Jones with the Mitsubishi Colt found under the water off Hobbs Point, Pembroke Dock in 2014.

461 Squadron at Pembroke Dock. Picture: Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre

Ogwyn George on a Sunderland at Pembroke Dock.

Pembroke Dock on May 9, 1945

Air Vice-Marshal Donald Bennett unveiling a plaque for RAF Pembroke Dock at St John's Church in 1985 alongside Bill Millar

Pat Phoenix aka Elsie Tanner in Coronation Street, and Prospect Place, Pembroke Dock surrounded by locals in 1964. Picture: William jONES

On the water at Llanreath, Pembroke Dock in the 1940s. Picture: Louise Pearce

Pembroke Dock in the 1900s. Picture: Terry Mather

The pictures were submitted to our nostalgia group Our Pembrokeshire Memories. If you would like to join and share your photos and memories, search Our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook.