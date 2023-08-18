Police were called to Colley Court, Monkton, on August 14 following a report from a member of the public that there was ‘a suspicious male’ in their garden.

When officers arrived, they discovered Morgan Ralph, 38.

“He was slurring his words and began calling the officers daft c****,” said Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan.

“He then began kicking out at the police officer, connecting with his legs and also made attempts to headbutt him.”

Ralph, of St Oswald House, Pembroke, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker, of being drunk and disorderly in a public place and of failing to comply with a community order imposed by magistrates in June, 2023.

He was legally represented in court by solicitor Tom Lloyd.

“This is a particularly sad case as my client has crippling problems with alcohol," he said.

"He drinks to absolute excess, and he becomes extremely angry and lashes out at people in authority.

“He doesn’t want to keep on like this and he doesn’t want to be here. He wants to sort himself out, but it keeps on happening.”

Mr Lloyd went on to say that Ralph accepts the seriousness of the situation.

“He regrets his behaviour and he’s realistic about his prospects,” he said.

“He accepts his fate and understands how serious assaults are against emergency workers.”

After considering the facts, magistrates sentenced Ralph to 15 weeks in custody.

“We’re disappointed that you didn’t respond with probation and failed to comply with the community order,” commented presiding magistrate Mary Smith.

“But upon your release, you will have a second chance to work with them and sort yourself out.”

Ralph was also ordered to pay £50 compensation to the police officer and a £154 court surcharge.