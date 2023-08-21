If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Marcie, three years old, female, Shih Tzu

Marcie is slowly gaining confidence around people.

Marcie has Masticatory muscle myositis, which she is receiving treatment for and now eats soft food with no problems.

Her confidence has definitely improved since she first arrived, but she is still quite nervous.

She relies on her kennel friends quite heavily and becomes more nervous when she’s away from them. She needs to be homed with at least one resident dog.

In time she will blossom and come out of her shell but she needs someone to give her the understanding and the patience for that to happen.

Thade, one year old, male, Maltese cross Bichon Frise

Thade has come from his breeder to find a loving home. He has arrived with sore ears so we are currently treating this.

He is a scared boy who is not easy to pick up but when you have him in your arms he is gentle even though he is worried.

He is looking for an experienced adopter with a calm and quiet home to help him settle.

Given some time and gentle encouragement we know he will start to feel more secure.

He is reliant on his kennel friends and will need at least one resident dog to be his best friend and show him new skills such as house training and how to walk on a lead.

Amigo, three months old, male, Labrador

Amigo is a fun loving, playful pup who has come to us with his siblings as they were not sold.

He is initially a little timid but once you've spent a short time with him he will soon be showering you with affection!

Amigo would be happy to share his new home with another active dog to help him adapt to home life but in the right home and with experienced dog owners we may consider homing him as an only dog.

Amigo has never seen the inside of a home but we think he will flourish once he has got used to his new surroundings.

He will need adopters who have the time and patience to help him learn.

Molly, four years old, female, Bichon Frise

Molly has come to us from a breeder but could have lived in a home at some time in her life.

She is happy to walk on a harness and lead and politely asks us for a fuss and gives very gentle kisses in return.

Molly could be house trained but we can't guarantee that.

She would be very happy to share her new home with another dog but in the right circumstances and with experienced dog owners we may consider homing her as an only dog.

Rita, three years old, female, Cross breed

Rita has come from Romania and was found abandoned with her brother.

Rita is initially quite wary of new people but once she knows you she enjoys having cuddles and is coming out of her shell.

Rita is looking for a calm and quiet, adult-only home with someone who has lots of time to spend with her. She is quite scared of children so she will need sensible adopters who don’t put her in scary situations.

She will need another dog in her new home to be her friend and help her settle into home life.

She has never lived in a home before and so her adopters will need to be understanding as she learns. She can walk on a lead and once she gets used to her new surroundings we think she is going to really enjoy going on lots of lovely walks.