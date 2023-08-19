THE members of our Western Telegraph Camera Club are always out and about capturing the beauty of the county. 

We have 2,900 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and this week, the theme is rodents.

We received dozens of submissions of guinea pigs and squirrels and here are just a few of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: SquirrelSquirrel (Image: Liam Woolley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Willow, Posey and Dream.Willow, Posey and Dream. (Image: Lacey Kathleen Mason (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: RobinRobin (Image: Claire Hodges (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Folly Farm's guinea pigsFolly Farm's guinea pigs (Image: Ka John (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: LuluLulu (Image: Abi Golffin (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Squirrel in a hammockSquirrel in a hammock (Image: Adam Jones (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

