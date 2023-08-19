The Wildlife Trust of South & West Wales manage Goodwick Moor Nature Reserve. It was closed to the public in 2016 after damage and disturbance to wildlife caused by motorbikes, cyclists and dogs off the lead.

In the week before it closed, horse riders were also seen using the boardwalk resulting in further damage.

“The reserve ‘did not get the respect it needed from a number of different users making it unsafe for general use, and dogs off the lead led to unacceptable levels of disturbance to wildlife, particularly to ground-nesting birds,” said Wildlife Trust’s reserves manager Nathan Walton.

Signs asking owners to keep dogs on leads had also been frequently removed.

Mr Walton said he was ‘delighted’ to announce the reopening of Goodwick Moor Nature Reserve.

The new 500m boardwalk follows a route that avoids the more sensitive wildlife areas and also leads walkers past a newly created wildlife pond benefiting birdlife, amphibians, invertebrates and aquatic plants.

The site is promoted as a nature reserve with access for people to enjoy. Dogs are requested to be on a lead at all times if on the reserve. The new boardwalk material is recycled plastic and should last for many decades if not abused.

The boardwalk and pond created at Goodwick Moor were fully funded by a Welsh Government Local Places for Nature grant to the Pembrokeshire Nature Partnership which is hosted by Pembrokeshire County Council.

Delivery of the project at the reserve was a joint endeavor by the Wildlife Trust and Pembrokeshire County Council.

“The value of Goodwick Moor Nature Reserve to the local community cannot be over-stated,” said Aethne Cooke of the Pembrokeshire Nature Partnership.

“It is an important area for nature situated within walking distance and sight of Fishguard and Goodwick towns.

“We are pleased to have been in a position to avail of Welsh Government funding to enable renewed access to the reserve so that people can immerse themselves in the natural wetland environment. We are also grateful to the council for advice and guidance in project delivery.”

The reserve is situated below the A40 trunk road between Goodwick and Fishguard with access along a public right of way from the A40 (Grid Reference: SM 94898 37541) beside the Seaview Hotel in Goodwick.

For further information, contact Nathan Walton, reserves manager West and Wildlife Trust Officer for Pembrokeshire (n.walton@welshwildlife.org).