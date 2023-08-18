Ellie Owen, 21, was camping at Newgale last weekend when a Ford Fiesta came flying past the tent she was sharing with friends and family.

Ellie admitted she will need time to get over her own and her family and friends’ brush with death.

She has spoken of her pride in how she, her mum Kerry Owen, 43, and others at the campsite reacted to the tragedy.

“It will take a little while for me to get over that," she said.

“One because of how close it was to us, and two because we actually saw it happen.

“If it had come off the road a couple of seconds earlier, me and the group I was with, we would have been dead; because the way my car was parked, the impact of the car coming off the road would have crushed us.

“If it had come to us, we’d have died.

“My mum and I are first aid trained so we were running around helping people – mum stayed with a baby that was hurt until he was taken to hospital.

“She checked him to make sure he was ok, which he was, and I was running around giving people blankets and water and trying to keep them calm.

“I was quite proud of myself as we’d just witnessed something that nearly happened to us but still helped in every way I could.

“It was the same with the other campers too, though they didn’t see it as close up, but they rushed to help and it was a magical thing to watch everybody pull together.

“That changed things as well because if nobody had started to help like they did, it would have come out very different as well.

“It was seeing the best of people.”

Ellie, from Oswestry, believes the car was travelling at high speed, before slamming on the brakes to enter a 30mph zone.

She added: “All of a sudden we heard tyres screeching which again we thought would pass because you hear them all the time and think they will never come near you.

“But then we heard the bang and the sound of a car hitting a kerb, then lights flying behind us and then a car bouncing and flying behind us.

“It then ploughed its way through the tents before there was a couple of seconds of silence before we heard all the screaming from the tents next door.

“This caused everyone to run over – I picked up my phone and was onto 999 as quickly as I could and when they asked me who do we need, I said I didn’t know.

“I just said send everyone you can because I didn’t know if anyone was dead or not, but all I knew was that a car had rolled over on top of someone.”

Nine people were injured after the blue Ford Fiesta, carrying a number of passengers, ploughed into people and a tent at Newgale campsite shortly after 10.30pm on Saturday.

Two of the victims were said to be in a serious condition in hospital, with passengers in the car among those injured.

The Welsh Ambulance Service sent six ambulances to the scene.

A spokesperson said: “We were called yesterday (12 August) at around 22:40 to reports of an incident at Newgale Campsite, Pembrokeshire.

"We sent six emergency ambulances, one duty operations manager, one Cymru high acuity response unit and our crews were supported on scene by the emergency medical and retrieval transfer service and search and rescue helicopter.

"One patient was flown to University Hospital of Wales, four patients were taken by road to Glangwilli Hospital, and one patient was taken by road to Morriston Hospital.”

HM Coastguard organised a helicopter landing site and supported paramedics (Image: HM Coastguard)

The car is believed to have been from the direction of Roch in the St Davids direction when it lost control and veered off the road.

“It crashed into the campsite, colliding with a number of people and a tent, injuring nine, including passengers in the car," said a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson.

“The injuries sustained by two of them are described as serious. They remain in hospital at this time.

“Officers are appealing for any information regarding the vehicle, a blue Ford Fiesta, and its occupants.

“The road was closed to allow investigations and reopened at around 7.45am today.

“We are especially interested in any dash-cam footage or doorbell footage which may have captured the vehicle being driven from Roch to the scene of the collision at Newgale.”

If you have information that could help police with this investigation, let them know online at bit.ly/DPPContactOnline; email 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or call 101. Quote reference: DP-20230812-