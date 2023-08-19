The gallery will be open and free to all to view every day from 10.30 until 4.30pm. The FAS summer exhibition showcases the work of our local artists and how they see Pembrokeshire life through painting, photography, ceramics and textile work.

During the course of the exhibition the Welsh folk group Fernhill, Julie Murphy and Ceri Rhys Matthews, will perform tradition songs and dance tunes with particular emphasis on the music and poetry of West Wales.

For those people interested in the written word there will be a relaxed writers evening with local authors sharing and exploring their work.

This is a popular annual exhibition which many people visit as part of their Pembrokeshire holiday experience. The judge this year will be Denys Short a distinguished artist, one of FAS’ longest serving members and trustee on the board.

All dates including information on the opportunity to sketch in the tranquil grounds of Tregwynt as part of the On Lands Edge project, are on the FAS website.

For over thirty years Fishguard Arts Society has worked in Pembrokeshire promoting the arts by holding workshops, life drawing sessions, zoom portraits, and exhibitions.

New members across all disciplines and abilities are always welcome. The summer exhibition attracts more than 30 artists and is a welcome event every summer at Tregwynt.

The exhibition is taking place at Tregwynt Mansion, Castle Morris, SA62 5UU. For more information, email: fishguardartssoceity@yahoo.co.uk