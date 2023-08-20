Lightsource bp, which has developed the Langton solar project near Scleddau, is proud to be a new sponsor of the Fishguard and Goodwick RFC, as part of its commitment to supporting the communities that host its projects.

The company says that this sponsorship 'demonstrates Lightsource bp's dedication to developing projects that go beyond solar to deliver additional benefits to the local community'.

It adds that sponsoring the RFC strengthens the ties to the community around the Langton project and will hopefully help aid the club in its growth and success over the coming years.

“We’re excited to have Lightsource bp on board, supporting the club and enabling our continued success across the board in 2023 and beyond,” said Jonathan Jones, Fishguard & Goodwick RFC chairman.

The Langton solar project is a 4MWp site developed by Lightsource bp in 2014 and is still operated by the company today. It generates enough electricity each year to meet the annual energy needs of 8,300houses, and saving the equivalent amount of carbon emissions to taking 4,000 cars off the road.

“Over the past nine years we’ve seen significant benefits from our solar lease with Lightsource bp,” said Stephen Rowe, landowner at the Langton solar project. “We’re proud to have facilitated the partnership between the company and the RFC.”

Leasing land for solar is becoming an increasingly popular choice for farmers and landowners across the UK, providing secure, long-term rental income while the land remains available for agricultural use.

Declan Keiley, Head of Development UK & IE, Lightsource bp, said: “As a company, Lightsource bp is dedicated to having a positive impact that goes beyond generating renewable energy, not just across our global operations as a whole but also on a local level.

“This sponsorship is the perfect example of how we’re supporting our local communities – we're proud to have our name on the hoardings at Fishguard & Goodwick RFC and look forward to watching the club go strength to strength in the future.”