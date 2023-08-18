Dan Staniforth, a multi-skilled surf instructer with the Coney Surf School in Porthcawl, was holidaying at the Newgale campsite with his partner Emma Lewis and their young boy Sonny when the car crashed into their tent on Saturday night, 12 August.

“They [Dan and Emma] were washing away the stresses of everyday life when a speeding vehicle crashed and collided with their tent, landing on top of them,” said a spokesperson for Coney Surf School.

“Miraculously little Sonny escaped injury, but Dan and Emma weren’t so lucky.”

Dan, who is a gardener by trade, has already undergone surgery for a ruptured bladder as a result of the accident. He now faces further operations to repair his broken pelvis.

Emma, meanwhile, requires skin graft surgery to burns she sutained while she was trapped beneath the car.

She now has the added burden of having to regularly travel from Pembrokeshire, where her extended family live, to their family home in Porthcawl, and also to Cardiff where Dan is expected to remain in hospital for a considerable length of time as he awaits further surgery.

Dan (Image: Dan)

To support the couple during the weeks and months ahead, the Coney Surf School has set up a fundraising page where people are being asked to donate anything they can afford to ease the financial pressures.

“This incident has placed a financial strain on the family through no fault of their own, which only increases the stress of dealing with their trauma and injuries," says the fundraising page.

"Dan is a multi-skilled surf instructor who has taught many children to surf and appreciate the sea so this page has been set up as there's a strong desire in the surf community to help out.

The wider surf community can alleviate some of Dan and Emma's stress at this most difficult time, by offering just a couple of pounds each. It's in times like these that our surf community comes together to help a fellow surfer in need.

“If there's anybody more 'surfy' than Dan or more 'earthly' than Emma, then let us know, and their baby son Sonny is just a little bundle of joy too.

"So let's just see if we can make their healing process a little easier and a little more stress-free.”

The Coney Surf School appeal has been endorsed by Newgale Campsite owners Mike and Clare Harries.

"It's in times like these that our surf community comes together to help a fellow surfer in need," they posted on social media.

“Please donate what you can and share with your Facebook friends and families to raise funds to help support a lovely surf family during these difficult times,” said Mike.

“Thank you in advance.”