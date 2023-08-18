'Tips' disappeared from the vicarage in Llawhaden at the end of April.

Despite repeated efforts by her owner, local vicar Sophie Whitmarsh, to track her via social media posts and by passing the cat’s microchip details on to their vet, all attempts to find little Tips failed.

But this week, Sophie received a call from a neighbour stating that she believed Tips may have returned to the neighbourhood – albeit to the wrong house.

“Initially I was a little surprised as well as a little sceptical,” said Sophie.

“Four months is a very long time for a cat to go missing, particularly a cat like Tips who doesn’t go out very much. And when she does venture into the garden, she soon comes back into the house.

“She’s also quite a savvy little creature so we knew that if she’d wandered off too far, she would have been able to make her way home.”

The neighbour informed Sophie that the black and white cat had first appeared at her home the previous week.

“My neighbour had begun feeding her because at the time she didn’t know that Tips was missing,” continued Sophie.

“But when she started looking for clues on our community Facebook page, the only missing cat she kept coming across was ours.”

The moment that Sophie clapped eyes on the cat, she knew instantly that it was Tips.

“She has a very distinctive little scar on her nose, so I knew immediately that it was her,” she said.

“I was over the moon and when my children came home later that evening, they cried and cried. Even my husband spent the night sitting alongside her and stroking her.

“After all that time away, we believed that we’d lost her and that we’d never see her again.”

As soon as Tips was carried back into the vicarage, she began making herself feel at home.

“She immediately started rolling around on the floor and rubbing up against the sofa and hearing that little purr again was so lovely.

Tips is so happy to be home (Image: Sophie Whitmarsh)

“She’s lost a little weight from her back end, but it’s obvious that she’s been fed and looked after somewhere. But we’d give anything to find out where she’s been all this time.

“Maybe she jumped into the back of a delivery van and was taken a few villages away, since when she’s been trying her best to find her way home.

“We’ll probably never find out. But the most important thing is that Tips is home with us again, safe and sound.”