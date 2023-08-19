Adrian Kell was stopped by officers as he drove along the B4325 Blackbridge to Waterston road, near Milford Haven, at around 8.30am on April 17.

“There was an overwhelming smell of cannabis coming from the car,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

A roadside drugs wipe proved positive and Kell, an accounts clerk, was taken to the police custody suite where further drug tests were carried out. These confirmed he had seven mcg of cannabis in his blood; the legal limit is two.

Kell, who pleaded guilty to the charge, was represented in court by Mr Michael Kelleher.

“He has tried many drugs to try and wean him off alcohol but they were having a bad effect on his health,” Mr Kelleher told the court.

“He’s replaced alcohol with the use of cannabis and it helps him counter anxiety and helps him to go to sleep. But he does not take cannabis and drive…he’s been caught out like so many other people are.”

Kell, of Milton Crescent, Milford Haven, was fined £266 and ordered to pay a £106 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.