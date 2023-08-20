THESE people from Pembrokeshire recently appeared in court on charges of failing to provide police with information.
James Balkwill, 31 of King William Court, Pembroke Dock, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Cardiff Magistrates Court on July 28.
He committed the offence on March 23 when he failed to provide information relating to the identity of the driver of a Ford Transit panel van that was believed to have been involved in an earlier offence.
He was given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £660 fine, £264 surcharge and £90 costs.
Thomas Joseph Talent, 33, of Bro Dawel, Solva, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Cardiff Magistrates Court on August 7.
He committed the offence on April 13 when he failed to provide South Wales Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a BMW 116I which was believed to have been involved in an earlier offence.
He was given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £660 fine, £264 surcharge and £90 costs.
Hayley Roberts, 49, of School Gardens, Pennar, Pembroke Dock, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on August 9.
She committed the offence on January 16 when she failed to provide Dyfed-Powys Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a Vauxhall Vivaro which was believed to have been involved in a previous offence.
She was given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £660 fine, £264 surcharge and £630 costs.
Michelle Jenkins, 55, of Tavernspite, Whitland, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on August 11.
She committed the offence on March 21 when she failed to provide Dyfed-Powys Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a Vauxhall Crossland which was believed to have been involved in an offence.
She was given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £660 fine, £264 surcharge and £90 costs.
