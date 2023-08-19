The men were charged with offences including assaults, harassment, drug driving and criminal damage.

Here's a round-up of their cases.

JOSEPH SILVERSTONE, 33, of Penycwm, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with common assault and assault by beating.

Both of the alleged offences – each involving a different female complainant – are dated August 10 last year.

Silverstone pleaded not guilty to both charges.

He was bailed, and was ordered to return to court on Wednesday, August 23.

JASON MCMURRAY, 41, of St Peter’s Road in Pembroke Dock, has been accused of subjecting a man and a woman to repeated verbal abuse.

He appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on August 17 and a charge of harassment without violence – between November 8 and 26 last year on St Peter’s Road – was put to him.

McMurray pleaded not guilty.

He was bailed, and must return to the magistrates’ court on September 13.

JACOB GHANSAH, 30, of Wellingborough Road in Northampton, denied attacking a woman in Pembrokeshire.

Ghansah was charged with assault by beating, relating to an alleged incident on November 23 last year.

He pleaded not guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on August 17.

He was granted bail, on the condition that he surrenders his passport and resides on Wellingborough Road – with the exception of during periods when working as a fisherman.

Ghansah will return to court on October 5.

THOMAS TALENT, 33, of Bro Dawel in Solva, is accused of drug driving.

Talent is alleged to have got behind the wheel of a BMW 1 Series on Great North Road in Milford Haven last November 22.

He recorded 116 microgrammes of benzoylecgonine - the main metabolite of cocaine – per litre of blood (µg/L), the prosecution alleged.

The legal limit, which covers accidental exposure, is 50µg/L.

Talent pleaded not guilty.

He was bailed, and will return to Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on August 21.

ASHLIEGH MARDON, 35, of Clarence Street in Pembroke Dock, has denied causing criminal damage.

Mardon is accused of destroying three tyres on a vehicle on Kavanagh Court in Pembroke Dock on May 28.

He pleaded not guilty to a charge of criminal damage on August 16 at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court.