Dominic Dewick was found guilty of 20 historical offences against the girls between 1993 and 2017.

Following a four-day trial, the jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts on each of the charges on August 4.

The court heard during the trial that one victim had been just seven years old when her abuse started, with it continuing until she was 15. The second victim was abused between the ages of nine and 12.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Sentencing Dewick, Judge Paul Thomas said: “The impact on the lives of those two girls, now women, has been utterly profound.

“There is, I’m afraid, little to no mitigation that can be identified on your behalf.”

Dewick was jailed for four years for the abuse of the first victim, and a further 13 and a half years for abusing the second victim. He will also serve an additional two years extended licence period.

Following the sentencing, PC Paul Kelly, the investigating officer for Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “I would like to thank the jury on the guilty verdict on Friday, August 4, and the sentence handed down by the Judge.

“More importantly I would like to thank the two extremely brave and courageous victims in this case.

“They have both showed immense strength and character to firstly report the abuse, and also they have remained strong throughout the trial.

“This is an important message to everyone that justice can still be served years after any abuse.

“I hope that both the female victims in this case, and their families, who have been effected greatly by the actions of Dominic Dewick, can now try and move on with their lives and this gives them some kind of closure.”

Dominic Dewick was jailed for abusing two young girls. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Dewick, 45, of Harrier Road in Haverfordwest, had denied all charges, maintaining that both girls had fabricated their evidence.

“I would never do anything like that,” he told the jury in his evidence.

“That was sick.”

Nicola Powell, prosecuting, told the court at trial: “This is a man in complete denial, who convinced himself that he'd got away with it, all those years ago.

“But now his past has come back to haunt him.”

A statement from one of the victims was read out in court as Dewick was sentenced.

“I feel absolutely broken. A broken person inside and out,” she said.

“I was a child and very vulnerable when I was abused.”

James Hartson, defending, acknowledged there was little mitigation he could put forward, except that Dewick had no previous convictions.

“That’s rather offset by the fact that you have been offending for most of your adult life,” Judge Thomas directed at Dewick.

Dewick was made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order, and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.