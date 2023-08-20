Wendy Case, 58, dialled 999 on the evening of July 10, and asked police officers to attend an on-going fracas that was taking place outside her property in the Mount Estate, Milford Haven.

“There was an on-going fracas where several people were assaulted by other parties,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

“The defendant was asked to go inside to try and diffuse the situation, but she refused.”

Ms Vaughan went on to say that Case then grabbed one of the officers by his hand and dug her fingernails into him.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge of assaulting an emergency worker. She was legally represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd.

“There was noise outside, she left her flat, called the police, but when she went back there was an ongoing incident with the police,” he said.

“She became involved because she had been drinking at home. And there are occasions when she binge drinks.”

Mr Lloyd went on to say that his client began offending in 2003 following a marital breakdown.

“She has been consuming alcohol heavily since then,” he said.

“On this occasion she had contacted the police herself to ask them to help.

"The police attended, they went to her neighbour’s address but when she went back there, everyone was kicking off.

"She deeply regrets what happened.”

After considering the mitigation, magistrates sentenced Case to a 12-month community order during which she must carry out ten rehabilitation activity requirement days.

She was fined £40 and ordered to pay £50 compensation to the police officer. She must also pay £85 court costs and a £114 victim surcharge.