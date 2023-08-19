The drones took to the sky as part of a Ministry of Defence (MoD) campaign to remind locals and holidaymakers of the simple actions they should take to stay safe when using military training land.

A total of 100 drones were used to create a series of stunning aerial images to show how quickly military training areas can change from calm surroundings to combat zones.

The display had been planned for August 1, but was rescheduled due to unsuitable weather conditions.

It had been due to take place at around 9.10pm on Wednesday, August 16, but plans were changed again and it went up in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The moving lights transformed kites into military helicopters and mountain bikers into tanks during the display, which was part of the MOD’s Respect the Range safety campaign.

A chinook image illuminated over Tenby. (Image: Ministry of Defence)

Recorded instances of the public dangerously accessing the UK Defence Training Estate totalled around 3,000 over the 12-month period from September 2021 to September 2022, the MoD said.

Of these, almost 10 per cent were classed as “near-miss incidents”.

These have included people walking across live firing ranges and areas set up for pyrotechnics and explosives, dogs running into areas of training activity, and people picking up military debris, all of which could cause a fatality or a life-changing injury.

The drones create an image of a soldier over Tenby. (Image: Ministry of Defence)

Tenby was chosen for the display due to its proximity to the nearby Castlemartin Training Area.

To stay safe and protected while using military land, the MoD is urging holidaymakers, day-trippers and locals to:

Always check training and live firing times before they travel;

Stick to public paths, bridleways and byways; and

Observe safety information including red flags, fences, signs and by-laws while on military land.

Brigadier Jonathan Bartholomew. (Image: Ministry of Defence)

Brigadier Jonathan Bartholomew, DIO’s head of overseas and training region and the defence training estate, said: “In the last two years alone the threats and challenges our country faces have evolved. Our Armed Forces are central to protecting the UK’s interests, especially at a time of heightened tensions across the globe.

“Through the Respect the Range safety campaign, we are asking the public to help us to keep them safe when accessing training land, as well as ensuring our Armed Forces can carry out their vital training uninterrupted.”

For more information on how to access MoD land safely, visit: gov.uk/guidance/safe-access